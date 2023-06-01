This is what Sonu Sood, Gautam Gulati have to say about 'Roadies 19'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 1 : Popular youth-based reality show MTV Roadies is back with its 19th season. Sonu Sood has also returned as a host on the show, which will be out on June 3.

The show will embark on a journey from Kurukshetra and culminate in Kaza after it crosses Patiala, Chail, Kullu and Sissu.

On his second run as the host of Roadies, Sonu said, "I'm ecstatic to be part of the genre-defining adventure reality show MTV Roadies yet again. The show captures the youth's spirit and redefines adventure. With the new season, this journey of Karm Ya Kaand along with Gang Leaders Prince, Gautam and Rhea will test Roadies' physical, emotional, and mental strength at every level. Fans will be at the edge of their seats!"

This latest adventure witnessed a contestant auction during personal interviews where Gang leaders made a bid to get the gangs loaded with their favourite contestants. The journey promises a staggering new format, beginning with a brand-new element, the Sonu Astra, akin to the twist of fate. It will completely overturn a decision - thereby determining and even altering the destiny of Gang members in the game. Prince Narula, Rhea Chakraborty and Gautam Gulati are the gang leaders this time.

Excited about the new season, Prince Narula said, "MTV Roadies has been an integral part of my life, and I'm excited to be back for another season. The show has always been about pushing boundaries and testing limits, and this season will be no different. I can't wait to kickstart the Kaandigiri on the show this time."

'Bigg Boss' fame Gautam Gulati also expressed his happiness.

"I'm thrilled to join MTV Roadies as a Gang Leader, and for this season, I'm on a mission to lead my team to victory. It's been an incredible journey for me, from being rejected as an aspiring contestant to now being a Gang Leader. This is going to be an epic ride," he added.

Bringing girl-power to the show, Gang Leader Rhea Chakraborty said, "MTV Roadies has always celebrated individuality, courage, and determination and I am thrilled to be a part of this all-pervading pop-culture phenomenon. This season, we are taking the show to a whole new level with the theme of Karm ya Kaand and I can't wait to see what the contestants bring to the table!"

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor