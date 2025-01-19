“This Isn’t Just a Story About War, but About Friendship and Sacrifice” Says Veer Pahariya on Sky Force

Veer Pahariya, who is making his Bollywood debut with the action film Sky Force, recently shared his thoughts on the movie. The story is based on the 1965 war, which was a key moment in Indian history and the first time the Indian Air Force played a major role. Talking about the film, Veer said, “The 1965 war is an important part of Indian history. It was the first time the air force played a major role. This story is about our unsung heroes, whose sacrifices are not well-known today. It’s important for the younger generations, like Gen Z and Gen Alpha, to understand how our forefathers fought for the freedom we enjoy now.

This isn’t just a story about war and history it’s also about people. It shows the power of friendship, love, sacrifice, and loyalty. At its heart, it’s about how one friend waited 23 years to get justice for another friend.” The trailer has already grabbed attention, showing Veer in emotional and action-packed scenes. The movie also stars Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, and Nimrat Kaur. Produced by Maddock Films and directed by Abhishek Anil Kapoor and Sandeep Kewlani, Sky Force will release in theaters on January 24.