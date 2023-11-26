This Marathi actress won Asia's Best Actress award

Smita Tambe is known for her work in movies like 'Jogava', 'Deol', 'And Singham Returns' have also worked in many web series and television serials. She won the best actress award at 'The South Asian International Film Festival'. This is a proud moment for her and the whole nation. Smita Tambe recived this award for her movie 'Joram'.

Out of 12 competitors, the film 'joram won two awards. This event was in downtown Los Angeles. While talking to one of the leading portals, Smita said, "This award was received by me and one more actress. While receiving this beautiful award I was on cloud nine. It is a really proud moment for everyone that our movie is getting love internationally.'

The actress posted a photos of her receiving the award on her official Instagram account. In the same thread, she posted a video of her giving an award speech. She was emotional, happy, and overwhelmed. Joram movie is an Indian survival drama written and directed by Devashish Makhija. Actors like Rajashri Deshpande, and Mohammed Ayyub Tannishatha Chatterjee are also playing prominent roles in this movie.