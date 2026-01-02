"This one's for you Papa & for Our Armed Forces": 'Border 2' producer Nidhi Dutta dedicates song 'Ghar Kab Aaoge'

Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], January 2 : After touching millions of hearts, the iconic patriotic song 'Ghar Kab Aaoge' returns in a new version with 'Border 2', bringing the same emotion that made it timeless. Producer Nidhi Dutta called it a tribute to his father, JP Dutta, and Indian soldiers.

Sharing her emotions, Dutta said the song was originally created 29 years ago by her father JP Dutta, lyricist Javed Akhtar, composer Anu Malik, and singers Sonu Nigam and Roop Kumar Rathod.

"Ghar kab aaoge/ Sandese Aate Hain releases today. A song that was created 29 years ago by the Genius of my father, JP Dutta, Javed Saab, Anu Mallik, Sonu Nigam & Roop Kumar Rathod," she wrote on X.

She added that the new version does not attempt to alter the soul of the original song, "Today we have Re envisioned it... not to change something that's beyond perfect but to simply add more Stories of Our Soldiers & Their Families longing for them back home."

Highlighting the emotional continuity of the song, Dutta said, "Same Emotions, Lyrics that Echo The Heartache of New Characters but the Same Immortal Melody."

Expressing hope that audiences would connect with the new version just as deeply, she said, "I hope the Audiences feel the same about this one as they have the first version for all these years."

Calling the project deeply personal, she added, "A Power Packed Team backing this one... But Also just a Daughter trying to take her father's legacy and make him proud. Give this song all the love. This one's for you Papa & for Our Armed Forces."

The original track 'Sandese Aate Hain' from the 1997 film Border remains one of Hindi cinema's most cherished patriotic songs, symbolising the love for the country.

The song 'Ghar Kab Aaoge' releases today at a special event in Longewala-Tanot, Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

The makers of Sunny Deol's starrer 'Border 2' recently unveiled the teaser of the song 'Ghar Kab Aaoge' on Monday. The song features singers Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, Vishal Mishra, and Diljit Dosanjh. It is based on the original version composed by Anu Malik. For 'Border 2,' the music has been recreated by Mithoon. The lyrics include additional lines written by Manoj Muntashir Shukla, along with the OG lyrics by Javed Akhtar.

'Border 2' is directed by Anurag Singh. The film stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Medha Rana, Sonam Bajwa and Anya Singh. The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, in association with JP Dutta's JP Films. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta. Border 2 is set to release in theatres on January 23, 2026.

