'This One's Special'" : Shalini Pandey Begins Dubbing for 'Dabba Cartel'

Shalini Pandey is one of the most talented actresses of Indian cinema. After winning widespread acclaim this year for her performance as Kishori in 'Maharaj', the fans and the audiences are eagerly looking forward to seeing what exciting thing she will be bringing next.

In a recent surprise, the actress has teased the fans and the audiences with a picture from a dubbing studio as she began dubbing for her next much-awaited 'Dabba Cartel'. Shalini Pandey shared the picture with a caption that says, "Strangely like to dub now And this one's special #dabbacartel❤️"The picture has left the fans and the audiences excited to see their favourite, Shalini Pandey, in a completely new avatar on-screen.Besides this, Shalini will be seen in 'Bandwaale' and another exciting unannounced project.