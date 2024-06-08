"This song is a piece of my heart": Nora Fatehi talks about her latest international single 'Nora'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 8 : Nora Fatehi has treated her fans with her latest international single 'Nora'. She got candid about her debut international track and creating a musical piece that blends different cultures.

The song beautifully presents her Canadian-Moroccan roots and Indian identity.

"Creating 'Nora' with Warner Music has been an incredible journey for me. This song is a piece of my heart, bringing together the cultures that have shaped me," she said in a statement.

In the video, Nora looked lovely in a long orange satin dress embellished with sequins. She paired it with oxidised silver jewellery and heeled, over-the-knee black boots to her attire. She opted for western as well as Indian look.

The singer has shown her versatility by rapping in Moroccan and singing in English.

The song celebrates the vibrant culture of Canada, Morocco, and India.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Nora Fatehi has posted a video which shows the making of the song. "Follow me as I take u through the journey of My fittings, putting the looks together for "Nora"..Music video out now! #bts"

She also posted glimpses from the track and wrote, "So happy to finally share with the world "NORA"out now! This song is very special to my heart ..Check it out on my YouTube channel!"

Nora Fatehi started her career in Bollywood with the film 'Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans' in 2014. She is known for her dance performances in movies like 'Baahubali: The Beginning', 'Satyamev Jayate', 'Dilbar Dilbar', and 'O Saki Saki'.

She appeared opposite Varun Dhawan in 'Street Dancer 3D'. She was also recognized for her role in 'Batla House' with the Best Supporting Actress award at the 66th Filmfare Awards. Apart from this, the actress has been a judge on shows like 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' and 'India's Best Dancer'.

She was recently seen in 'Madgaon Express'.

