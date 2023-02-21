"Those men still roaming free in your country": Javed Akhtar reminds Pakistanis of 26/11 attack

Veteran screenwriter, lyricist and poet Javed Akhtar attended the 'Faiz' festival in Lahore during which he fired potshots at Pakistan in regard to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

A video of his remark has gone viral on social media wherein he could be heard saying, "Haqeeqat yeh hai ki hum dono ek dusre ko ilzaam na dein toh usse baat nahi hogi, aham baat yeh hai ki jo garam hai fiza, woh kam honi chahiye.Hum toh Bambaiye log hain. Hamne dekha wahan kaise hamla hua tha. Wo log Norway se toh nahi aaye the naa Egypt se aaye the, wo log abhi bhi aapke mulk me ghum rahe hain. Toh ye shikayat agar Hindustani ke dil mein ho toh aapko bura nahi manna chahiye..."

Netizens applauded him for calling out terrorism stemming out of Pakistan on Pakistani soil. A Twitter user wrote, "direct and unambiguous, well done @Javedakhtarjadu," while another Twitter user wrote, "Take a bow @Javedakhtarjadu Sahab."

And, another Twitter user also demanded a Bharat Ratna for the writer-lyricist!

Post attending the Faiz Festival, Javed Akhtar was also hosted by singer-actor Ali Zafar and his wife Ayesha Fazli at their residence in Lahore. Many Pakistani celebrities and the couple's close friends were invited for the evening. Javed Akhtar even jammed with Ali Zafar and, by the looks of it, had quite a fun evening!

Coming back to the Faiz Festival, the festival is organised almost every year in Lahore in memory of renowned Urdu poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz.

