Three-time Grammy winner Ricky Kej performs for PM’s Mission ‘LiFE’ in Delhi

New Delhi [India], August 13 : Delhi was ecstatic to experience a live music performance by famous maestro Ricky Kej, a three-time Grammy Award winner who also received over 100 prizes from 20 different nations on Saturday.

A jam-packed crowd that vowed to a ‘Green Earth, Clean Earth’ was treated to 90 minutes of world-class integration of LEDs, Light Sound, and a Symphony Band during this musical evening.

In the first iteration of ‘Planet Voices,’ the evening highlighted the beauty of nature with a musical composition by Ricky Kej to promote eco-friendly lifestyles, mindful consumption, and concepts of the circular economy.

Rachit Jain, Director at Rashi Entertainment said, “Our country, rich in different cultures, has moved ahead with a billion hearts. Through ups and downs, we've stayed united. But now, we face a new challenge: climate change. Our land needs us to protect it. Just like we've come together before, let's do it again. When we make eco-friendly choices and welcome new ideas, we're not just helping our country grow – we're also keeping our environment safe for our future. Your future, My future, our future. So, let's stand strong, show our love for our nation, and take action for a greener, better tomorrow.

He added, “The launch of Planet Voices marks a turning point for us at Rashi Entertainment, as well as for the whole ecosystem of the industry. We are here to take a commitment to amplify the voices of change-makers, visionaries, and everyday citizens who are taking steps, no matter how small, to nurture and protect our planet, meaning the power of collective action.”

This project is meant to support the PM’s Mission ‘LiFE’ at the Siri Fort Auditorium and the Ministry of the Environment, Lifestyle for the Environment, or LiFE.

The primary goal of the mission is to promote personal responsibility for the environment through individual action.

