Three titles featuring BTS to stream on Disney+

Seoul, July 12 Three titles featuring K-pop superstar BTS will be available on Disney+ under a deal between the streamer and the entertainment company behind the group, the companies said on Tuesday.

The titles are 'BTS: Permission to Dance On Stage - LA', a 4K film featuring the band's live concert at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles in November 2021, and 'In the Soop: Friendcation', a travel show starring BTS member V, Park Seo-jun of 'Itaewon Class' and 'Parasite' star Choi Woo-shik among others, reports Yonhap.

The third one is 'BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star', a chronological documentary series that records the history of the band ranging from its debut in 2013 to present as K-pop icons.

The two companies said that they will release more programmes featuring Hybe artists, including BTS, on the streaming service later.

"Hybe came to introduce its high-quality content, which has been produced for fans who love music and artists for a long time, to many more global viewers through Disney's streaming service," Park Ji-won, CEO of Hybe, said, adding that he hopes this will be the start of a long-term collaboration with Disney.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor