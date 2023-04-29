Throwback Saturday: Ali Fazal drops pics with Vin Diesel, Paul Walker

Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], April 29 : Ali Fazal made his Hollywood film debut with a special appearance in the 2015 action film Furious 7, the seventh instalment in the immensely successful The Fast and the Furious franchise.

The actor recently took a stroll down memory lane and shared pictures of himself posing with Vin Diesel and late actor Paul Walker.

"Its that time after a long time... this was the beginning of my journey in the west , thank you Vin @vindiesel . . sending my love to the fast fam. Going strong as always. .. @thefastsaga And to @paulwalker .. i remember it was his birthday the day we clicked this second photo. May he be watchin from up there..Fyi Thanks to @purvilavingia," he wrote.

In the film, Ali essayed the role of Safar, an Emirati garage owner and friend of the computer hacktivist Ramsey (Nathalie Emmanuel).

Ali is now gearing up for the release of his new Hollywood film titled 'Kandahar'.

Helmed by Ric Roman Waugh, the film star popular Scottish actor Gerard Butler, Navid Negahban, Ali Fazal, Travis Fimmel and Elnaaz Norouzi in lead roles. The film is all set to hit the theatres on May 26, 2023.The film's description reads, "Tom Harris (Gerard Butler), an undercover CIA operative, is stuck deep in hostile territory in Afghstan. After his mission is exposed, he must fight his way out, alongside his Afghan translator, to an extraction point in Kandahar, all whilst avoiding elite enemy forces and foreign spies tasked with hunting them down."

He will also be seen in 'The Underbug', 'Girls will be Girls', 'Metro In Dino', and in another Hollywood film 'Afghan Dreamers'.

