Throwback Thursday: Sidharth Malhotra shares picture with David Beckham, his "cheer partner" Kiara Advani

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 18 : Making Thursday more memorable, actor Sidharth Malhotra shared a throwback picture with football legend David Beckham and his cheer partner Kiara Advani. The photo undoubtedly is no less than a feast for the fans' eyes.

Taking to Instagram, Sidharth treated fans to a picture featuring Kiara and David Beckham.

The picture captures the trio smiling and posing for the selfie.

Sidharth and Kiara are seen twinning in white.

Sharing the photo, he wrote, "#ThrowbackThursday to the unforgettable 2023 ODI Cricket World Cup Semi-Finals in Mumbai, where India claimed a thrilling win! Had an amazing time cheering alongside football legend @davidbeckham and my cheer partner, @kiaraaliaadvani!"

As soon as he shared the picture, fans chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "best kinda Thursday."

Another user commented, "Throwback post omgg."

Beckham was in India and watched India's semifinal clash against New Zealand in Mumbai on November 15. He is a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. The International Cricket Council has entered into a partnership with UNICEF to empower women and girls and promote inclusion and gender equality through cricket.

Beckham is considered as one of the best football players of all time. He has represented England at national level and made over 100 appearances for them from 1996-2009. The midfielder also represented iconic football clubs like Manchester United, Real Madrid, AC Milan, Paris Saint Germain and LA Galaxy in his decorated career. With these clubs, he has won prestigious titles like the Premier League, La Liga, Ligue 1 and UEFA Champions League titles.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra recently marked a stylish appearance in London as they watched together the quarter-finals at Wimbledon 2024.

Star Sports India shared pictures of the couple from the stadium. Both looked adorable in stunning outfits.

On the work front, Sidharth was last seen in Rohit Shetty's web series 'Indian Police Force' on Prime Video alongside Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Vivek Oberoi. He also appeared in the film 'Yodha' with Disha Patani and Rashii Khanna, which received decent box office success, earning Siddharth praise for his performance.

Kaira Advani is gearing up to appear in the Ram Charan-starrer 'Game Changer', a political action thriller directed by S. Shankar.

The Telugu movie is set to hit screens soon.

Kiara is also set to join the YRF spy universe in the Hrithik Roshan-starrer 'WAR 2', which will also feature 'RRR' star Jr. NTR. Apart from this, Kiara has 'Don 3' lined up, where she will star alongside Ranveer Singh. Reports suggest that Advani will also appear alongside Yash and Kareena Kapoor Khan in 'Toxic'.

