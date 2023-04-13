Throwback: When Aamir Khan celebrated Baisakhi with social media influencer Ruhee Dosani

Baisakhi is celebrated with great pomp and fanfare across India by everyone including celebs. Last year Aamir Khan celebrated Baisakhi with social media influencer Ruhee Dosani and her family at his residence and a video from the celebrations is proof, they all had a blast. While Ruhee's family member made halwa, Aamir helped her in the same and even served the guests by himself. He also introduced them to his mother Zeenat Hussain as they all sat together to enjoy the festival.

Aamir had invited Ruhee (who claims to be a big fan of the actor) to celebrate Baisakhi at his residence. Ruhee travelled all the way from Canada to celebrate the occasion with her family and also reached out to Aamir Khan asking him if he would celebrate the festival with her. Aamir not just agreed to her request but also invited her family to his home. On the work front, the actor was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film is a remake of Tom Hanks-starrer 1994 film, Forrest Gump. It also stars Kareena Kapoor and Naga Chaitanya. The film was a box office failure.