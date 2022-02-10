Ticket prices issue: Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, Rajamouli praise Chiranjeevi for taking initiative towards resolution

Hyderabad, Feb 10 A delegation of Tollywood stars led by megastar Chiranjeevi, met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, earlier on Thursday.

After the meeting, Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, SS Rajamouli, and others had addressed the media.

'Baahubali' actor Prabhas, who addressed the presss said, "We took our problems and had good talks with Jagan sir. We are hopeful that things will be getting better hereon", Prabhas said. "We must be thankful to Chiranjeevi sir, who brought us all together here today", the 'Mirchi' actor concluded.

'RRR' director SS Rajamouli, who met the CM of Andhra Pradesh said that he is hopeful about the movie ticket issues, as the government promises to resolve them. "Chiranjeevi sir doesn't like to be called the head of the movie industry, but he is, actually. Look, how he has brought us all together to have talks. We are hoping for good results".

Mahesh Babu, and others had spoken similarly, and it is expected that the government of Andhra Pradesh will release a GO, revising the movie ticket pricing, which will be favourable to the movie business and related people.

Movies like 'RRR', 'Acharya', 'Radhe Shyam', 'Bheemla Nayak', Sarkaru Vaari Paata' and others, are slated for release soon. The makers have been dealing with ticket pricing issues in Andhra Pradesh ever since the government released an order slashing the ticket prices.

