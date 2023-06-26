Ticket Prices of Adipurush reduced from Rs.150 to Rs.112 after box office failure

After taking a stupendous start at the box office, Adipurush has witnessed a drastic slide in its collection owing to the nationwide backlash. While the movie has showing no signs of recovery, the makers have further reduced the ticket prices to Rs 112. The offer will start from Monday onwards.

Witness the epic saga unfold!🏹 Book your tickets starting from just Rs112/-* and experience the grandeur world of Adipurush🧡Offer starts tomorrow! #JaiShriRam," read the announcement from T-Series official Instagram handle. It also has a tagline which states that Adipurush will be screened with edited and changed dialogues.

Meanwhile, All India Cine Workers Association on Saturday wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Mumbai Police, demanding the registration of a case against the producer, director, and writer of Adipurush.