Tiffany Haddish insists she is 'still dating' despite being celibate for months

Los Angeles, May 23 Actress Tiffany Haddish said that she has not stopped dating but is still celibate amid her sobriety.

"I didn’t stop dating. I’m just not having intercourse, girl. I love a free meal,” she told Extra, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Haddish shared that her sobriety is "going pretty good" after she decided to quit booze after being arrested on suspicion of DUI in November 2023.

The 'Girls Trip' star quipped that the only time she'll drink again is if she gets engaged and wants to let her partner see "how crazy I get just for one day."

The actress said: "Not drinking any alcohol. Never doing that again unless I get engaged and I can show him how crazy I get just for one day.

“I don’t want to do it because it feels good to wake up in the morning and my elbows ain’t aching, my knees ain’t burning, and the crooks of my ankles ain’t on fire. No inflammation.”

