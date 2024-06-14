Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, Vidya Balan; check out who all attended Kartik Aaryan's 'Chandu Champion' screening

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 14 : The screening of Kartik Aaryan's most anticipated film 'Chandu Champion' on Thursday in Mumbai was a star-studded affair, with Vidya Balan, Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday Shanaya Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, and others in attendance.

The 'champion' Kartik Aaryan arrived in style for the screening of his movie. The actor looked dapper in a black and grey checked shirt that he paired with blue denim and sneakers.

He was seen having fun banter with the paparazzi.

India's first Paralympic gold medallist, whose life and struggles the movie is based on, Murlikant also Petkar attended the screening.

Kartik's 'Pati Patni Aur Who' co-star Ananya Panday made head turns with her simple yet stylish brown-hued slip dress that she teamed up with black flats.

Not only, Ananya but her BFF Shanaya Kapoor was also snapped at the event.

Clad in a black midi dress, Vidya Balan happily posed for the paps.

Vidya was accompanied by her sister's son.

She also posed with Anand L Rai.

Rasika Dugal added a desi touch with her green saree look.

Looking handsome and fit as always, Tiger Shroff made a powerful entry at the event.

Talk of the town these days for her performance and dance in recent release 'Munjya' Sharvari Wagh also arrived at the star-studded event.

Sunny Kaushal also attended the event.

The father-son duo of Suniel and Ahan Shetty also posed at the event.

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali also graced Kartik's film screening.

Look at more pics of celebs including Chunky Panday, Alaya F, Alizeh Agnihotri, Angad Bedi, and many others.

Directed by Kabir Khan and jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, 'Chandu Champion' tells the inspiring tale of a determined athlete. Kartik Aaryan portrays Chandu in this film, which is based on the life of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist in freestyle swimming.

'Chandu Champion' was released in theatres today.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor