Tiger Shroff confirms his breakup with Disha Patani

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 31, 2022 05:24 PM 2022-08-31T17:24:53+5:30 2022-08-31T17:25:23+5:30

Tiger Shroff said on Koffee With Karan that he is single, weeks after rumours of his break-up with Disha ...

Tiger Shroff confirms his breakup with Disha Patani | Tiger Shroff confirms his breakup with Disha Patani

Tiger Shroff confirms his breakup with Disha Patani

Next

Tiger Shroff said on Koffee With Karan that he is single, weeks after rumours of his break-up with Disha Patani. He also confessed that he has always been infatuated by Shraddha Kapoor.

Tiger has been rumoured to be dating his Baaghi 2 co-star Disha Patani for some years, and reports on their alleged break-up and reconciliation also surfaced in media recently. However, the actor said he was single and revealed he had a crush on Shraddha Kapoor, who starred opposite him in Baaghi and Baaghi 3. Talking about his current relationship status, Tiger said, “I am single. I think so at least and I am currently looking around.

Tiger was joined by Kriti Sanon on Kjo's show, which will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on Thursday at midnight. Tiger and Kriti had made their Bollywood debut together with the 2014 film Heropanti.

Open in app
Tags : Tiger Shroff Disha Patani Shraddha Kapoor