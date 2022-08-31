Tiger Shroff confirms his breakup with Disha Patani

Tiger Shroff said on Koffee With Karan that he is single, weeks after rumours of his break-up with Disha Patani. He also confessed that he has always been infatuated by Shraddha Kapoor.

Tiger has been rumoured to be dating his Baaghi 2 co-star Disha Patani for some years, and reports on their alleged break-up and reconciliation also surfaced in media recently. However, the actor said he was single and revealed he had a crush on Shraddha Kapoor, who starred opposite him in Baaghi and Baaghi 3. Talking about his current relationship status, Tiger said, “I am single. I think so at least and I am currently looking around.

Tiger was joined by Kriti Sanon on Kjo's show, which will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on Thursday at midnight. Tiger and Kriti had made their Bollywood debut together with the 2014 film Heropanti.