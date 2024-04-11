Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Shilpa Shetty: Check out celebs who attended 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' screening

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 11 : The celeb screening of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' on Wednesday in Mumbai was a star-studded affair, with Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, and others in attendance.

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in lead roles. It features Prithviraj Sukumaran in an intriguing villainous role and also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F in significant parts.

Tiger Shroff arrived to attend the event in style. The actor was seen sitting inside his car and waving while posing for the camera.

Tiger's rumoured girlfriend also attended the screening of the film.

Shilpa Shetty was seen arriving for the event along with her husband Raj Kundra and son for the film screening.

Musical composer and singer Vishal Mishra was also spotted at the screening.

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza were also among the guests who attended the screening.

Filmmaker Siddharth Anand also arrived for the screening.

Recently, Bollywood stalwarts Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff took a momentous pause from their bustling schedules to offer prayers at the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi.

The duo, adorned in traditional attire, graced the temple premises as they sought blessings for the success of their cinematic venture.

The actors, extending greetings on the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa and Navratri, shared glimpses of their visit on social media platforms.

In an Instagram post, Akshay expressed gratitude for the divine experience and conveyed heartfelt wishes for the festive season.

"Got the opportunity to visit the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, it was an absolutely divine experience. Aur Haan, Navaratri, Gudi Padwa or Ugadi ki dher sari shubhkamnaayein. May these auspicious occasions bring joy, prosperity, and new beginnings to you and your loved ones!" the caption read.

