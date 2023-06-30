Tiger Shroff flaunts his toned body in new workout video; check out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 30 : Actor Tiger Shroff who is a fitness freak hit the gym on Friday, and flaunted his toned physique in the latest workout video.

Taking to Instagram, Tiger treated fans to his new chiselled body along with a suggestion.

He captioned the clip, "The only storm stopping you is the one inside."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)

In the video, he can be seen flaunting his toned abs and flexing his muscles, giving major fitness goals.

As soon as the video was posted, the actor's fans and industry friends dropped in their comments.

Actors Neil Nitin Mukesh and Sooraj Pancholi reacted with fire emojis.

A fan wrote, " I love you sir."

Another social media user commented, " Unstoppable bro."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger will be seen in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' with Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha. Written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar.

The action thriller also stars South actor Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role.'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is set to release in five languages Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam on Eid 2024.

Apart from this, Tiger will be next seen in Vikas Bahl's upcoming action thriller 'Ganpath Part 1', in which he will be collaborating once again with Kriti Sanon and in Karan Johar's's next 'Screw Dheela'. Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, the film marks the second collaboration with Dharma Productions after 'Student of the Year 2'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor