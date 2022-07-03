Tiger Shroff Shashank Khaitan to collaborate for an action project

Tiger Shroff is a busy man these days, and according to a latest report in Mid-Day, Shashank and Tiger are joining hands for an action film. A source revealed to the portal, “Portugal is a film-friendly destination offering generous tax rebates, local crew pools, rental companies and strong production support.” Director Shashank Khaitan is expected to go for a recce to Portugal after wrapping up Govinda Naam Mera.

The source added, “The director intends to wrap up the video featuring Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani, and then head to Portugal for the recce. The movie is backed by Karan Johar. While Tiger has earlier featured in Karan’s Dharma Production Student of the Year 2, this movie marks the actor’s first project with Shashank. A number of action and chase sequences, and some romantic songs will be filmed in the three-week schedule. The remaining schedules will be conducted in India and other countries.” The filming will take place at some iconic locations such as the historic Belem Tower, Aveiro, Serra da Estrela (Portugal’s highest mountain range) and the Palácio Nacional da Pena among many others. As for Tiger’s look, a source revealed, “Tiger needs to build a lean, ripped body.” Tiger Shroff also has Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan in his line-up, for which he would share screen with Akshay Kumar.