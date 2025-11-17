Tiger Shroff Teams Up with Ram Madhvani, Mahaveer Jain for a Mega Action Thriller

Mega Action Star Tiger Shroff has bagged the film and he’ll be seen in a never-seen-before avatar. Directed by Ram Madhvani, Produced by Mahaveer Jain Films and Ram Madhvani Films, it’s a spiritual action thriller. This has never been attempted before in Indian cinema. Source says it has an appeal and huge potential for a global audience and not just the moviegoers of the Indian diaspora.”

The source continued, “Tiger Shroff will be undergoing extensive preparation for this ambitious film. It will go on floors in the second quarter of 2026. A major portion of the film will be shot in Japan. At present, the makers are in the process of finalizing the leading actress and another powerful actor for the role of the antagonist.”

The source also revealed, “Tiger Shroff is extremely excited about the film as it’ll present him in a new light. Ram Madhvani and Mahaveer Jain are also exhilarated about the project; they, along with their core team, right now are working on the first look. It is expected to be unveiled soon, along with the official announcement.”

Ace film-maker Ram Madhvani is best known for the National Award-winning Neerja (2016) starring Sonam Kapoor, the thriller Dhamaka (2021) with Kartik Aaryan, and the internationally acclaimed, Emmy-nominated series Aarya featuring Sushmita Sen. Meanwhile, Mahaveer Jain has collaborated on notable projects like Uunchai (2022) with Rajshri Productions, the upcoming Kartik Aaryan starrer Naagzilla with Karan Johar and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, International thriller White with Siddharth Anand and Vikrant Massey as Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, and Sooraj Barjatya’s upcoming film Yeh Prem Mol Liya, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari.