Tiger Shroff wins Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2023 for 'Most Stylish Action Star'

The extraordinarily gifted Tiger Shroff has won the highly coveted "Most Stylish Action Star" title at the renowned Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2023, hosted in the dynamic city of Mumbai, in a night that shone with star power and stylish excellence.

On the work front, Tiger Shroff will next be seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar and Prithviraj Sukumaran. He also has Ganapath - Part 1 alongside Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan.

