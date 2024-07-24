Tiger Shroff wishes 'Heropanti' director Sabbir Khan on his birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 24 : Actor Tiger Shroff shared a special post for his debut film Heropanti's director Sabbir Khan on his birthday.

Taking to Instagram stories, Tiger shared a throwback picture from Heropant sets featuring him, Kriti Sanon and the director.

Sharing the photo, he wrote, "Happy bday hero Lv u @sabbir24x7."

The romantic action film directed by Sabbir Khan featured Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon in their film debuts, alongside Prakash Raj in a supporting role.

Tiger has also worked with Sabbir Khan in 'Baaghi', which tells the story of Ronny (Tiger Shroff), a rebellious boy who falls in love with Sia (Shraddha Kapoor).

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger was last seen in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.'

The movie directed by Ali Abbas Zafar boasts an ensemble cast featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran in a captivating villainous role, alongside Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F in significant parts.

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' which was released in cinemas on April 10, 2024, faced a clash at the box office with Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan'.

