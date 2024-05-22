Tiger Shroff wows fans as he flaunts his toned body in latest pic

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 22 : Tiger Shroff who is also known for his fitness, left fans in awe as he dropped a post flaunting his well-toned body.

The ' Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' actor on Wednesday, took to his Instagram, to share a couple of pictures of himself on Instagram showing off his muscles and well-sculpted legs.

In the caption, he wrote, "Legs hurt...but I think I'll do battle without my armour today." While his fans were in awe to see his latest look, the actor's mother also cheered for him. Tiger's mother Ayesha Shroff commented, "The real deal."

Soon after the actor dropped the pictures, fans flooded the comment section.

One user wrote, "Deepest respect to you for the work you have done on your self for years ,you are amazing ,never forget that."

Another user commented, "Raising temperature."

"Big fan sir," penned a third user.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger was last seen in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.'

The movie directed by Ali Abbas Zafar boasts an ensemble cast featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran in a captivating villainous role, alongside Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F in significant parts.

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' which was released in cinemas on April 10, 2024, faced a clash at the box office with Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan'.

