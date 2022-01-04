Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2 gets release date, actor shares his first look

Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria starrer Heropanti 2, which also stars Tara Sutaria, will hit the big screens during Eid weekend this year (29th April 2022). The Baaghi actor took to Twitter and wrote, “Heropanti level doubled up this sched! Shooting for one of the most challenging sequences! Can’t wait to share a glimpse of it! Witness it in cinemas this Eid on 29th April, 2022 #SajidNadiadwala’s #Heropanti2 @khan_ahmedasas @TaraSutaria @WardaNadiadwala @NGEMovies .”

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Heropanti 2 also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a pivotal role. It is Tiger’s second film that has been made into a franchise. He already has the Baaghi franchise under his name. While we have seen Baaghi, Baaghi 2, and Baaghi 3, there are reports that Baaghi 4 is also in the pipeline. Apart from Heropanti 2, Tiger will be seen in Ganapath – Part 1. The movie, which also stars Kriti Sanon and Elli AvrRam, is slated to release on 23rd December 2022.

