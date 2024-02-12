Tigmanshu Dhulia to helm biopic on 'Mughal-e-Azam' maker K. Asif

Lucknow, Feb 12 Finally, a biopic on K. Asif, the director and screen writer who helmed 'Mughal-e-Azam', the 1960 Hindi cinema classic, is on its way.

Filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia is planning the biopic that will delve into Asif’s brief but brilliant cinematic career. Asif, incidentally, was born in Etawah in Uttar Pradesh.

Dhulia, 56, who was here to participate in a literary festival, said there are not many films or documentaries that talk about directors from that era at length.

"Though I have been asked not to talk much about it, but a movie on him (Asif) is in the pipeline," said the director who has made acclaimed movies such as 'Paan Singh Tomar' and 'Haasil'.

"If I make a movie, it will be a grand one. The subject will be big but not the actor," he said referring to the trend in recent movies.

Explaining further, Tigmanshu Dhulia said, "K. Asif saw struggles. He studied only till Class 5 but eventually became a successful film director and producer. He made the film 'Mughal-e-Azam' in 12 years. He only made two-and-half movies in his lifetime but they were iconic."

Dhulia, who is said to be also making a film on the Rebellion of 1857, added that biopics should not be made earlier than their time.

"It is a big event of our composite culture," Dhulia said. "People from all faiths and communities rebelled together against the British. No one, though, has worked on the subject very well."

On being asked whether he wanted to make a film on Awadh's Wajid Ali Shah, Dhulia noted, "His is not a success story but a tragedy as he was exiled in Metiabruz, Kolkata. He will be a part of the movie on the 1857 Rebellion."

Dhulia also remembered his National School of Drama (NSD) mate Irrfan Khan and called him the greatest actor of all times.

