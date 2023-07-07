"Till this day, I feel he is with me": Saira Banu makes Instagram debut on Dilip Kumar's 2nd death anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 7 : Veteran actor Saira Banu finally joined Instagram and in her debut post she shared a beautiful picture in remembrance of her late husband-actor Dilip Kumar on his second death anniversary.

She posted Dilip Kumar's favourite Urdu couplets, "Sukoon-E-Dil Ke Liye Kuch Toh Ehtemaam Karoon, Zara Nazar Jo Miley Phir Unhe Salaam Karoon, Mujhe Toh Hosh Nahin Aap Mashwara Dijiyey Kaha Se Chedoon Fasana Kahan Tamaam Karoon."

"I am writing this note on the 7th of July to especially express my gratitude to the overwhelming multitude of caring well-wishers and dearest friends from the world over who have so tremendously swept me off my feet till today with their everlasting remembrance, love, and respect for my Kohinoor Dilip Kumar Sahib," she wrote.

Recalling the loss of her 'Sahib' as she fondly called him, Saira Banu quoted another Urdu couplet, "Uth Apni Jumbish-E-Mizgaan Se Taaza Kar De Hayaat, Keh Ruka Ruka Qadam-E-Qayenaat Hain Saqi." (My loved one is in slumber so my entire world is still- I implore him to stir awake so that the world comes alive again with his movement of waking up)

"Till this day, I feel he is with me, and no matter what, we will still walk the path of life together- hand in hand- one in our thoughts and being until the end of time. Dilip Sahib has been that iconic guiding light for my life and all those generations who have stepped forward in their lives, exemplified by his gracious presence and personality. He has been the greatest actor ever and a great human being, a true picture of humility with dignity," she stated.

Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar have been the most iconic couple of all time with terrific on-screen and off-screen chemistry

Films featuring the duo such as 'Gopi and Bairaag', 'Sagina Mahato' and 'Duniya', have always been a treat for the audience.

Fans and supporters have always looked up to their 55 years of marriage as an eternal love story and have showered their love and blessings. Satyajit Ray had also claimed Dilip Kumar was "the ultimate method actor" despite not working with him.

Signing off on her debut Instagram post, Saira Banu concludes, "On 'Instagram' I would like to share his life, his thoughts and vision as also his dedication and commitments not only to the 'Film Industry' of which he has been the 'Ultimate Actor,' but various other activities towards society and well-being of the world at large."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saira Banu Khan (@sairabanu)

The actor's fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section as soon as she posted.

One of the users wrote, "One of the best couples of the Bollywood Industry!"

"The iconic couple ever," another commented.

Some welcomed her on Insta and wrote, "Welcome Saira Banu ji"

On July 7, 2021, the legendary actor left for his heavenly abode. However, his memories are still alive in our hearts. Courtesy, his remarkable contribution to Indian cinema.

Famously known as the 'tragedy king' of Hindi cinema, Dilip Kumar enthralled audiences with his versatile acting skills for over six decades. 'Devdas', 'Paigham' and 'Mughal-e-Azam' are some films that led to the carving of his name in gold in the history of cinema.

He went on to receive the coveted Padma Vibhushan, the Padma Bhushan, and the Dada Saheb Phalke award for his contribution to cinema.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor