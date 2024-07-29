Tim Blake Nelson expresses his excitement as he reprises his role in 'Captain America: Brave New World'

Washington [US], July 29 : American actor and playwright Tim Blake Nelson has all the reasons to cheer up, as after nearly 16 years, he is back in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, reported People.

As Nelson, 60, joined his 'Captain America: Brave New World' costars at San Diego Comic-Con , he spoke about finally rejoining the big screen Marvel movies after he last appeared as his character Samuel Sterns in 2008's 'The Incredible Hulk'.

While the film established his character, also known as the Leader, as a potential foe for the Hulk in the future, Nelson was never requested to reprise the role until now.

"You know, year after year, as I got further and further away from the introduction of the Leader through Samuel Stern, I would despair because I thought, well I guess I'm never going to get to do that," he said.

He continued, "So I was pretty heartbroken and I was pretty resigned to never getting to have the other shoe drop with Samuel Sterns and the Leader, so I was absolutely ecstatic when Nate and Kiana called me to ask me to come back. I'm really grateful to Kevin Feige."

Nelson joined Anthony Mackie, who plays Captain America, Danny Ramirez, Giancarlo Esposito, and Harrison Ford during Marvel's Comic-Con presentation for "Brave New World."

The group announced that Esposito, 66, will portray a character called Sidewinder; Ramirez plays the new Falcon in Mackie's Captain America, while Ford, 82, appears as Thaddeus Ross, the character previously played by the late William Hurt, who died in 2022.

"After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident," reads an official synopsis for the upcoming movie. "He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red."

'Captain America: Brave New World' premieres in theatres on February 14, 2025, reported People.

