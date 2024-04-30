"Time to kill with the cam": Sara Ali Khan welcomes her brother Ibrahim on Instagram in her signature shayari style

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 30 : Sara Ali Khan welcomed her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan after he made his Instagram debut today.

Taking to Instagram stories, Sara re-posted Ibrahim's post and wrote a caption with her signature shayari style.

She wrote, "Welcome to the gram, time to kill the cam, and then share pics on famjam, fav member of mu fam @iakpataudi."

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim is all set to make his acting debut very soon, and to develop a more personal connection with the audience, the young artiste on Tuesday made his Instagram account public.

Earlier in the day, Ibrahim shared his first Instagram post. It's a photoshoot for the sportswear giant Puma, of which he's been announced as a brand ambassador.

Interestingly, his stepmother Kareena Kapoor Khan is also Puma's brand ambassador.

Giving him a shout-out, Kareena took to Instagram Story and wrote. "Love it."

In no time, Ibrahim's comment section got flooded with heartfelt reactions. Many comments also reflected on how much Ibrahim resembles his father.

"Ditto Saif," a social media user commented.

Ibrahim is currently shooting for a couple of projects. However, an official announcement on his projects has not been made yet.

Recently, in an interview with ANI, Sara opened up about how talented Ibrahim is as he wished him good luck and success in the industry.

Asked if she would like to set an example for her sibling with her work, Sara replied, "No (I don't feel like setting an example for him). My brother is quite smart... it is his life, his luck and his talent. We both have been brought up in the same manner so I know he won't drift from his chosen path. And no matter how far you run, you will come back to yourself. That's what our mom (Amrita Singh) taught us."

Wishing him luck for his Bollywood debut, Ibrahim's sister Sara said, "I hope he maintains balance in his life and work. He should stick to his values. He is a grounded child."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will be next seen in 'Metro...In Dino'.

Sara is also receiving appreciation for her performance in 'Murder Mubarak'.

Sara's other latest release 'Ae Watan Mere Watan', is based on pre-Independence India and the life of freedom fighter Usha Mehta.

Mehta founded 'Congress Radio', which was instrumental during the Quit India movement in 1942.

'Ae Watan Mere Watan' is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It also features Sachin Khedekar, Abhay Verma, Sparsh Shrivastav, Alexx O' Neil and Anand Tiwari in pivotal roles.

Emraan Hashmi also has a special appearance in the Kannan Iyer directorial as nationalist and freedom fighter Ram Manohar Lohia.

