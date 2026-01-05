Timothee Chalamet says ‘I love you’ to Kylie Jenner after winning Best Actor honour

Los Angeles, Jan 5 As he was named the Best Actor at the Critics Choice Award, Hollywood star Timothee Chalamet honoured his longtime girlfriend, Kylie Jenner and professed his love for her.

“Thank you to my partner for three years. I love you. I couldn’t do this without you,” said the actor, who took home the award for his role as aspiring ping-pong champion Marty Mauser in “Marty Supreme,” while accepting the best actor trophy, reports variety.com.

Chalamet added: “Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

When the camera cut to Jenner, she mouthed “I love you” in response, reports variety.com.

During his speech, the actor also gave a shout-out to his fellow nominees.

Chalamet was nominated alongside Leonardo DiCaprio for “One Battle After Another,” Joel Edgerton for “Train Dreams,” Ethan Hawke for “Blue Moon,” Michael B. Jordan for “Sinners” and Wagner Moura for “The Secret Agent.”

After hesitating, Chalamet said, “I’m more nervous than I thought I’d be.”

He then went on to thank Josh Safdie, who co-wrote and directed the movie.

“You made a story about a flawed man with a relatable dream, and you didn’t preach to the audience about what’s right and wrong. I think we should all be telling stories like that,” he said.

“Thank you for this dream.”

Chalamet has won several accolades including a Screen Actors Guild Award and a Critics' Choice Award, in addition to nominations for two Academy Awards, five Golden Globe Awards, four British Academy Film Awards, and a Grammy Award.

He began his career in television, appearing in the drama series Homeland. In 2014, he made his film debut in the comedy-drama Men, Women & Children and appeared in Christopher Nolan's science fiction film Interstellar.

The actor came to international attention with the lead role of a lovestruck teenager in Luca Guadagnino's coming-of-age film Call Me by Your Name, earning him a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Actor, and becoming the third-youngest nominee in the category.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor