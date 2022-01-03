Tina Ambani posts pictures with her to-be-daughter in law along with family

Tina Ambani has created a buzz on social media after the news of her elder son Anmol Ambani's engagement rumors went viral on social media. According to reports, it is said the elder son of Tina and Anil Ambani, Anmol Ambani got engaged with his lady love Khrisha Shah in December, many close friends and family members also congratulated the couple on their engagement. But the Ambani's are yet to pass the official statement on it.

And the rumors have created more stir after Tina Ambani posted the New Year picture with her sons Anshul and Anmol, and husband Anil Ambani along with Khrisha Shah. Posting the picture Tina Ambani captioned it "Wishing you light and love, hope and happiness in 2022; a beautiful, healthy and blessed new year with new beginnings and the love of those you hold dear ... from our family to yours,"

Earlier, Tina Ambani also wished her son Anmol Ambani on his birthday hitting towards his engagement, the former actress took her Instagram and wrote "You brought new purpose into our lives and showed us the meaning of unconditional love. You light up our lives every single day and we love beyond measure! May the year ahead be the best one yet, with joys both personal and professional. Happy milestone birthday son, so so proud of you." She posted a picture of Khrisha and her son Jai Anmol Ambani.