Tina Ambani shares unseen pictures from son Anmol's wedding reception, see pics

Anil Ambani and Tina Ambani’s elder son Anmol recently tied-knot with Krishna Shah. The wedding pictures and video truly broke the internet last month. We have always seen Tina Ambani sharing pictures on social media and giving regular updates of her day-to-day life, now the former actress shared another beautiful series of pictures of her daughter-in-law and son from their wedding.

Taking her Instagram handle on Thursday Tina posted some unseen pictures from the wedding, she also penned a heartfelt note with the pictures. “Meet Khrisha Ambani, the daughter we've always wanted. Our family grows more beautiful, our lives are fuller, more blessed,” she wrote in the caption.

Tina Ambani and Anil Ambani’s elder son Jai Anmol Ambani tied the knot with the love of his life Khrisha Shah on February 20, 2022, in a grand ceremony. Earlier also Tina Ambani shared pictures of her son's wedding. In the series of pictures, it shows Tina and Anil helping Khrisha to get on the stage after her bridal entry to the couple’s saat phere, from the Ambani family posing with the Bachchan parivaar to the Khrisha seeking blessings from Kokilaben Ambani and late Dhirubhai Ambani. Sharing the pictures, Tina wrote, “A new chapter begins for Anmol and Khrisha with blessings from friends and family - the wedding. ”The picture features Amitabh Bachchan and along with his wife Jaya Bachchan, daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda, granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, son Abhishek and granddaughter Aaradhya. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aardahya were seen twinning in pink. Nita Ambani captioned the post: "Khrisha with blessings from friends and family - the wedding."