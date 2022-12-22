Tisca Chopra gets nostalgic as 'Taare Zameen Par' turns 15

Actors Aamir Khan, Tisca Chopra and Darsheel Safary's emotional drama 'Taare Zameen Par' on Wednesday turned 15.

Taking to Instagram, Tisca chopra shared a picture which she captioned, "15 years to this gem of a film .. exactly at this time, all of us were in Delhi, waiting for the audience to enter the cinemas at @pvrcinemas_official ..We waited outside with bated breath, Aamir was the most anxious (though he tried not to show it) as it was his first as director..As people steamed out of the halls, there were red noses, eyes swollen and our clothes got covers with a mixture of tears and snot .. because we got hugged that much..Since then, it's been the same, the love and respect #TaareZameenPar has, is unparalleled, in my experience anyway..Everywhere I go, it's still about #ishaan and Maya Awasthi. Such good fortune to be part of cinema history, with this iconic film .. it did what cinema, at its best, can do - entertain and create change ..Deepest gratitude to #aamirkhan @paagole2 @aamirkhanproductions @ritz2101 @setu_dop #nakulkaamte @amole_gupte @dsafary #sachetengineer and everyone who made this landmark film .. (sorry if I am forgetting anyone)."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cmbyd8Jv2Xt/

'Taare Zameen Par' marked the directorial debut of actor Aamir Khan and was declared a blockbuster hit.

Apart from direction, Aamir portrayed the role of a teacher in the film.

Soon after Tisca shared the long note, fans flooded the comment section and dropped red heart and fire emoticons.

"One of the best movies of Bollywood," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "I've watched it in cinema atleast 3 times and watch it whenever it is aired on TV and always cry the same . It touched my heart the way no other movie has ever!"

"15years oh my God... Time is flying... Can't believe that movie is 15yrs old now.... Wow," another fan commented.

Meanwhile, Tisca was recently seen in the thriller series 'Dahan', which premiered on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar and gathered a positive response from the audience.

Aamir, on the other hand, was recently seen in the family entertainer 'Laal Singh Chaddha' alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, which failed to impress the audience at the box office.

( With inputs from ANI )

