Title track from Khushali Kumar, Parth Samthaan-starrer 'Dhokha' out

Mumbai, Feb 10 Actors Khushali Kumar and Parth Samthaan feature in the title track of the movie 'Dhokha' which is out now. It is sung by Arijit Singh. The music for the song 'Dhokha' is given by Manan Bhardwaj, who has also written the lyrics.

Both Khushali Kumar and Parth Samthaan had a great time shooting for the song and they share their excitement.

Khushali Kumar says: "Dhokha' is a very deep, soul-stirring track. We had a great time filming this song and everything from the music to the visuals is simply beautiful."

Parth Samthaan adds that after 'Phele Pyaar Ka Phela Gham', he is coming with Khushali Kumar again for the track 'Dhokha'.

"After the success of 'Phele Pyaar Ka Phela Gham' Khushali and I come together for 'Dhokha' and hopefully the audiences will like our chemistry just as much in this amazing track sung by Arijit Singh."

Musician and lyricist Manan Bhardwaj says that it is an emotional track and it will touch the hearts of the audience because of its music and beautiful words.

"Hurt is an emotion difficult to express in words. 'Dhokha' is a soulful track close to my heart and I am confident audiences going through that emotion would relate to. The 'mukhda' of the song is something that hooked everyone on who was working on this - it's very catchy yet simplistic," he adds.

Mohan S. Vairaag, who is director of the song, delves into detail about the picturisation of the track and says: "The song is vibrant, filled with colour set against beautiful backdrops and reflects the vibe of the song. The chemistry between Khushali and Parth is intense and something to look out for."

Producer Bhushan Kumar asserts 'Dhokha' will be liked by listeners and they would love the chemistry between Khushali and Parth.

"I feel this song will resonate with a lot of people. The lyrics are hard-hitting and the vocals touching. The chemistry between Khushali and Parth is palpable and will leave you hooked on till the end."

It is out on T-Series' YouTube channel.

