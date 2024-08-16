'TMKOC's Bhide aka Mandar takes a trip down the memory lane on 78th I-Day

Mumbai, Aug 16 Actor Mandar Chandwadkar, who is best known for playing Aatmaram Tukaram Bhide in the longest running sitcom 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' (TMKOC), has taken a trip down the memory lane on 78th Independence Day by sharing some throwback pictures.

Mandar, took to Instagram, where he has 979K followers and dropped pictures from attending an event at his school-- R M Bhatt High School, in Parel, Mumbai. The throwback snaps feature him as the guest of honor.

He captioned the post as: "Happy Independence Day...had a privilege to be the guest of honor in my own school..R M Bhatt High School Parel... on 15th August 2019...what a proud moment...lots of gratitude".

Mandar graduated from the Guru Nanak Khalsa College of Arts, Science & Commerce, in Matunga, Mumbai, and had worked as a mechanical engineer in Dubai for three years. In 1998, he formed his own theatre group called 'Pratibimb' and performed in three Hindi and Marathi comedies.

He has been a part of shows like 'Vadalvaat', 'Don Fool Ek Doubtful', 'Baa Bahoo Aur Baby', 'Parrivaar - Kartavaya Ki Pariksha'.

The actor appears in 'TMKOC', which is based on the weekly column 'Duniya Ne Undha Chasma' by Tarak Mehta for the magazine Chitralekha. Produced by Asit Kumarr Modi, it airs on Sony SAB.

The show features Dilip Joshi as Jethalal, Nitish Bhaluni as Tipendra, Sachin Shroff as Taarak, Sunayana Fozdar as Anjali, Munmun Dutta as Babita Krishnan Iyer, Sonalika Joshi as Madhavi Aatmaram Bhide, Palak Sindhwani as Sonu, Monaz Mevawalla as Roshan, among others.

