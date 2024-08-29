TMKOC's Shailesh Lodha Shares Heartfelt Tribute to Late Father Shyam Singh Lodha, Says...

Singh Lodha, the father of actor Shailesh Lodha, known for his role as 'Taarak Mehta' in the popular TV show 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', has passed away. He died at his residence in Jodhpur after a prolonged illness. Shyam Singh Lodha was widely recognized for his contributions to social work, and his influence extended to his son Shailesh, who found inspiration in his father's life to pursue poetry.

Shailesh Lodha shared the heartbreaking news on social media, posting a poignant picture with his father. He wrote, "Whoever I am is only your shadow. This morning the rising sun brought light to the world, but it created darkness in our lives. Father died. If tears were a language, I could have written something." In his emotional tribute, Shailesh expressed his profound grief, saying, "Call me once again... Bablu."

Shailesh Lodha departed from 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' (TMKOC) in April 2022 after nearly 14 years on the show. His exit was due to a mix of personal principles and professional disagreements, notably with the show's producer, Asit Kumarr Modi. Shailesh Lodha's portrayal of Taarak Mehta was a central element of the show, and his chemistry with Dilip Joshi, who plays Jethalal, remains a beloved aspect for fans.