TN: Legendary singer P Susheela honoured with 'Kalaignar Memorial award' by CM MK Stalin

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 4 : Legendary playback singer P. Susheela was honoured with the "Kalaignar Memorial Kalaithurai Vithakar Viruthu for 2023" by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday for her lifetime achievements in the film industry.

Poet Mu. Metha was also honoured with the same award at the event

The Kalaignar Memorial Kalaithurai Vithakar Viruthu, presented on behalf of the Tamil Nadu government, was given in memory of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi.

Chief Minister Stalin was also seen enjoying a special moment, singing along with P. Susheela.

P. Susheela, best known for her clear pronunciation and versatility, holds a Guinness World Record for singing in most Indian languages. She has won five National Awards and sung over thousands songs in various languages.

Though her mother tongue is Telugu, she speaks Tamil fluently. One of her most memorable songs, "Naalai Indha Velai Parthu" from the film Uyarndha Manidhan, earned her first National Award.

She has also been honoured with state awards from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu and was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2008.

Poet Muhammed Metha, who is also known as Mu Metha, is a Tamil professor and well-known Tamil poet. He has earlier won the Tamil Sahitya Academy award for his work Agayathukku Adutha Veedu.

Mu Metha has written lyrics for several Tamil films and has also authored many poems, short stories, novels, and essays.

