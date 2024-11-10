"To Aarti and Sattu!...": Kriti Kharbanada gets nostalgic as 'Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana' clocks 7 years

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 10 : As the romantic drama 'Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana' clocked 7 years since its release, actress Kriti Kharbanda took a trip down memory lane.

The movie, which became a fan favourite, featured Kriti in the role of Aarti, alongside actor RajKummar Rao, who played Sattu.

Taking to her Instagram account on Sunday, the 'Housefull 4' actress shared behind-the-scenes videos and photos from the film.

In her post, Kriti wrote, "To Aarti and Sattu! 7 years of the most amazing team, music, and magic! Thank you for all your love that continues to pour in even today! I am and will be forever grateful! #shaadimainzarooraana."

In no time, fans chimed in the comments section.

One fan wrote, "One of the best movie."

Another fan commented, "Congratulations pretty, one of your finest works."

"All time favourite movie and cast," wrote a third fan.

The story of the romantic drama directed by Ratnaa Sinha revolves around Aarti Shukla (Kriti), a bright, ambitious woman, is on the cusp of making a great career for herself. She agrees to marry Satyendar (Rajkummar) but flees the arrangement when she learns she will not be allowed to work once they are wed.

Later, she follows her dream and becomes a PCS officer while a dejected lover Satyender becomes an IAS officer. The story ends with how fate makes them face each other and how Satyender saves Aarti from a fake bribery case.

The flick had hit the silver screens on November 10, 2017.

