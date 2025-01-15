"To the light of our lives": Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra shares special birthday wish for Malti Marie

New Delhi [India], January 15 : Actor Priyanka Chopra's mother, Madhu Chopra, has shared a heartwarming post for her granddaughter Malti Marie on the occasion of her third birthday.

Malti, the daughter of Priyanka and Nick Jonas turned three on January 15 this year and her 'nani' (maternal grandmother) marked the occasion with a touching post on social media.

To celebrate the day, Madhu posted a delightful reel filled with heartwarming photos and videos of the young one with her parents, Priyanka and Nick, and herself.

Alongside the reel, Madhu wrote, "Happy birthday to the light of our lives, Malti Marie May your birthday be as magical as you are!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/DE1hSNxOJbB/

Fans were quick to leave adorable comments on the post. One fan wrote, "Happy Birthday MM Congratulations to the sweetest, cutest and most beautiful toddler."

Another wrote, "Happy birthday little angel."

Malti Marie was born through surrogacy to Priyanka and Nick Jonas on January 15, 2022. Since her birth, Priyanka has often shared glimpses of her motherhood journey, balancing her career with her new role as a mother.

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra is currently working on the second season of 'Citadel' and has recently completed shooting for 'The Bluff'.

Additionally, she is reportedly involved in a holiday special film with her husband, Nick Jonas, and his brothers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor