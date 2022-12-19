Tom Cruise leaps off a plane in new video, check out why?

Actor Tom Cruise leapt out of a jet yet again! But this time to express gratitude to 'Top Gun: Maverick' fans as the plane sped through the atmosphere.

The official handle of 'Top Gun' tweeted the video along with a special message from the sets of 'Mission: Impossible'

The camera pans to see Christopher McQuarrie, who will be directing 'Dead Reckoning' and is making a return to the 'Mission: Impossible' franchise. Along with Cruise and David Ellison, McQuarrie co-wrote 'Top Gun: Maverick' and produced the action movie.

"Hey everyone, here we are over stunning South Africa, and we're filming 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning" parts one and two," Cruise yells to a camera over the blaring ambient sound of an aircraft whirring. "I didn't want the year to end without thanking you all for coming out to the theatres, and thank you for supporting 'Top Gun: Maverick.'"

Before returning his attention to Cruise, McQuarrie praises the "Top Gun" franchise's fans and says, "Hey, listen, we really have got to roll. We've got to get this shot."

Along with a cameraman, probably, Cruise smirked, casually pointed a finger gun at McQuarrie, and then jumped out of the plane. Cruise returns his focus to the camera and picks up where he left off with his speech. "As always, thank you for allowing us to entertain you. It truly is the honour of a lifetime. I'm running out of altitude, so I've got to get back to work. We've got to get this shot. Have a very safe and happy holiday. We'll see you at the movies," Cruise concludes, before being whisked away in a wind current toward the ocean.

According to Variety, a US-based news outlet, with a staggering $718 million locally and $1.4 billion globally, "Top Gun: Maverick" continues to be the highest-grossing movie of the year.

In "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One," various additional franchise veterans like Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, and Henry Czerny will make a comeback. The official trailer features several action-packed scenes starring Cruise, including a brawl in a nightclub, a chase on top of a moving train, and, of course, lots of falling.

Paramount Pictures' "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" will hit theatres on July 14, 2023. The current release date for the sequel, "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part Two," is June 28, 2024.

( With inputs from ANI )

