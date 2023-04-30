Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman's son posts his throwback pic while playing golf
Mumbai, April 30 The son of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman Connor Cruise broke his Instagram hiatus to share a snap of himself enjoying a game of golf.
Connor hadn't posted on the social media platform in almost a year but decided to share his love of the sport with his followers, reports 'Mirror.co.uk'.
The image of the 28-year-old saw him standing on the green at the Pelican Golf Club in Florida wearing the typical golf outfit of a blue hooped polo shirt and light blue shorts.
He completed his look with a white baseball cap, solitary white glove and a pair of crisp white trainers.
Shade-wearing Connor stuck up his thumb for the camera and fans were quick to ask which of the pair was victorious on the championship golf course.
