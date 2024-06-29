Tom Cruise spends quality time with son Connor in London

Washington [US], June 29 : Tom Cruise recently enjoyed father-son bonding time with his 29-year-old son, Connor, in Central London.

According to PEOPLE magazine, the 61-year-old Top Gun: Maverick star was spotted arriving by helicopter on Friday, with Connor following close behind.

Tom waved to onlookers, sporting sunglasses, jeans, and an off-white fitted top, while Connor opted for a navy baseball cap, a black hoodie, jeans, and athletic sneakers.

This rare public outing between father and son comes six months after they were last seen together with Tom's older daughter, Isabella, 31. The trio's last public appearance was in December, captured in a photo shared on Instagram by former NFL player Derrick Brooks.

Tom Cruise shares Connor and Isabella with his ex-wife Nicole Kidman and has an 18-year-old daughter, Suri, with Katie Holmes.

Connor, known for his outdoor pursuits like golfing and fishing, occasionally shares glimpses of his activities on social media.

His most recent post from April 2023 showed him enjoying a round of golf at the Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida.

As per PEOPLE, Connor leads a quiet life in Clearwater, focused on deep-sea fishing and enjoying time with friends in his Scientology community.

"Connor has a pretty simple life in Clearwater. He lives in his own home in a Scientology community. His life is deep-sea fishing. He has a lot of friends and seems very well-liked," a source told PEOPLE.

Tom's daughter Suri, meanwhile, recently celebrated her high school graduation in New York City.

