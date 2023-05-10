Tom Hanks disses Hollywood's 'cry-babies', 'train wrecks' in his book

Los Angeles, May 10 Veteran star Tom Hanks believes he can "handle" criticism of his new novel.

Feeling proud of 'The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece', which has been inspired by his career in Hollywood, the 66-year-old actor said he won't be fazed by any negative reviews, reports aceshowbiz.com.

In an interview with BBC, the veteran movie star says he has become "stronger when it comes down to really being torn apart".

In his novel, Hanks refers to film stars who are "cry-babies, psychological train wrecks, on-the-wagon alcoholics (and) off-the-wagon addicts".

The actor also revealed that he opposes airbrushing classic books for modern audiences after novels by the likes of Ian Fleming and Agatha Christie were recently amended by their publishers.

Hanks said, "I'm of the opinion that we're all grown-ups here. Let's have faith in our own sensibilities as opposed to having somebody decide what we may or may not be offended by. Let me decide what I am offended by and what I'm not offended by. I would be against reading any book from any era that says 'abridged due to modern sensitivities'."

Meanwhile, Hanks previously claimed that he's only made four "pretty good" movies during his career. The Oscar-winning actor also described the film-making process as a "miracle".



dc/khz/

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor