Tom Hanks sees Idris Elba as new James Bond

Washington [US], May 9 : The world waits for the new James Bond as actor Del Craig concluded his Bond journey with the movie 'No Time to Die' in 2021. Actor Tom Hanks has given his input for the new James Bond and it is none other than Idris Elba.

According to Deadline, a US-based media house, Hanks said he sees Idris as the new James Bond. Idris has been speculated as the new 007 for a long time now but he is still to address the news with affirmation.

As per a report by Deadline citing BBC, Hanks said, "Understand this, James Bond has a licence to kill. I would issue that licence to Idris Elba just based on the work that I've seen him do." The conversation came up when Hanks was questioned about airbrushing of books for modern audiences.

Elba earlier explained his close relations with the producers of 'The Bond Franchise' but also cleared the fact that they have never asked him to give an audition. Elba said, "I can't speak for them, but from my perspective, there's never been any sort of truth to any of it. It's a compliment and it's an honour, but it's not a truth."

At the time of the movie release of 'Luther: The Fallen Sun' Elba commented on the rumours by stating, "My Bond audition? Oh my God, no! I've been saying for years, no... The martini line is a bit cheeky, isn't it?"

The event was regarding Tom's debut novel, 'The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece' release.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor