Tom Holland to play Shakespeare's most famous lover in West End revival of 'Romeo & Juliet'

London [UK], February 6 : The 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' actor Tom Holland will portray Romeo, Shakespeare's most famous doomed lover, in a new version of 'Romeo & Juliet' in London's West End, Variety reported.

The play is being directed by Jamie Lloyd, who brought his spare, unadorned style to stuffy classics like 'Cyrano de Bergerac,' 'The Seagull,' and 'A Doll's House.'

They've also attracted major stars like James McAvoy, Emilia Clarke, Tom Hiddleston and Jessica Chastain.

Last year, 'A Doll's House' received multiple Tony Award nominations.

Lloyd's production is being billed as a "pulsating new vision of Shakespeare's immortal tale of wordsmiths, rhymers, lovers and fighters."

Holland shared the information on Instagram on Tuesday.

The play is scheduled to run at the Duke of York's Theatre from May 11 through August 3, as per the Hollywood Reporter.

Although the casting of Juliet alongside Holland is still unknown, the actor's presence guarantees that this will be a hot ticket.

Holland debuted on stage in 'Billy Elliot: The Musical,' playing the lead role.

Lloyd released a statement saying, "Tom Holland is one of the greatest, most exciting young actors in the world."

"We are honoured to have him return to the West End."

Along with his roles in Marvel films, Holland starred opposite Mark Wahlberg in the adventure film, 'Uncharted,' which was a box-office hit. In addition, he starred in the Southern Gothic tale 'The Devil All the Time' and the gritty drama 'Cherry.'

