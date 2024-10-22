Tom Holland to star in Christopher Nolan's next movie

Washington [US], October 22 : Actor Tom Holland is set to join Matt Damon in Christopher Nolan's upcoming film, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Nolan wrote the screenplay and will be directing the movie, which Universal Pictures will distribute.

The studio has set a release date of July 17, 2026. However, the plot details of the film are kept under wraps. Nolan is producing the film alongside his wife, Emma Thomas, under their Syncopy production company

This film will reunite Nolan with Universal, the studio that distributed his Oscar-winning film, 'Oppenheimer'.

Nolan won Best Director and Best Picture for producing the movie, which earned a staggering 976 million dollars worldwide.

'Oppenheimer' was Nolan's first project with Universal, following his public split from Warner Bros. in late 2020.

Although Damon has collaborated with Nolan in 'Oppenheimer 'and 'Interstellar' (2014), this will mark Holland's debut with the acclaimed director.

Tom Holland was last seen in Apple TV's 2023 miniseries 'The Crowded Room', as per The Hollywood Reporter.

