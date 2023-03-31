Tom Holland, Zendaya in India and desi fans cannot keep calm

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 31 : Indian fans can't keep calm as 'Spider-Man' stars Tom Holland and Zendaya are currently in Mumbai.

Several pictures of the duo emerged online soon after they exited the Kalina Airport in the city on Friday. Zendaya smiled as she exited the airport while Tom was seen walking towards his car

In the images, Zendaya is seen wearing a white T-shirt teamed with denim and a long jacket. On the other hand, her boyfriend, Tom, wore a pink T-shirt, teamed with blue denim pants and a black jacket.

If reports are to be believed, the celebrity couple is in India to be a part of the Nita Mukesh Amb Cultural Centre (NMACC) launch.

The couple's pictures have left fans excited.

"What? they are in India... woah," a social media user commented.

"Tom and Zendaya in India best news," another one wrote.

Tom features as Spider-Man/Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home while Zendaya plays Mary Jane.

Besides Tom and Zendaya, several other Hollywood stars arrived in India this week.

'Game of Thrones' star Maisie Williams and 'Bridgerton' actress Simone Ashley, on Thursday, attended luxury giant Dior's pre-fall fashion show in Mumbai.

Cara Delevingne, Phakphum Romsaithong (Mile) and Nattawin Wattanagitiphat (Apo), and Karlie Kloss were also present at the gala.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor