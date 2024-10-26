Tom Holland's 'Spider-Man 4' to release on this date

Washington [US], October 26 : Actor Tom Holland's 'Spider-Man' is ready to swing back into theatres, with an untitled sequel set to release on July 24, 2026, reported Variety.

This Columbia Pictures project will be directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and comes out just two months after "Avengers: Doomsday," which hits theatres on May 1, 2026.

Holland, who appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," confirmed that production for the fourth "Spider-Man" movie will begin in mid-2025.

"Next summer, we start shooting. Everything's good to go we're nearly there," Holland said. "Super exciting. I can't wait!" said the actor.

Meanwhile, its not yet clear whether Zendaya will return to her role as MJ.

Holland has played Peter Parker in three previous Spider-Man films, all directed by Jon Watts: "Spider-Man: Homecoming" (2017), "Spider-Man: Far From Home" (2019), and "Spider-Man: No Way Home" (2021).

The last film grossed over $1 billion globally, following its release shortly after "Avengers: Endgame," a pattern this new film seems to follow with its release after "Avengers: Doomsday."

According to Variety, the new Spider-Man film will mark a change in direction as Cretton, known for directing "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," steps in as the new director, taking over from Watts.

Cretton has been involved in several Marvel projects, including co-creating the upcoming "Wonder Man" miniseries and developing a sequel to "Shang-Chi." However, "Spider-Man 4" is now the main focus for the studio.

