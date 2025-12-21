Tom Holland's 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' wraps up shooting

New York [US], December 21 : Actor Tom Holland's starrer 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' has officially wrapped up the shooting for the highly awaited film.

Cretton posted on Instagram on Saturday to announce the news and thank the cast and crew for their hard work during the film's production. He called the movie one of the most "rewarding projects" he has been part of and shared how much the journey meant to him.

Cretton wrote, "I'm so deeply grateful for the people who walked with me through the biggest, most rewarding film I've ever been a part of. To @nik__ki , for laughing through the insanity and carrying our entire family on your back. To my kids, for forcing me to put my phone down and get out of my head long enough to build a fort in the living room with couch cushions. To our amazing cast, for breathing so much life into these beloved characters and moving us every day. To our unbelievable crew, who worked tirelessly with unmatched creativity and craftsmanship, who made me laugh so hard my stomach never stopped hurting. I love you all so much and can't wait for the world to see your stunning work on the big screen."

The director went on to heap praise on Tom Holland for his work on the film. He spoke about Holland's leadership, hard work, and dedication, both on screen and off screen.

"And of course, to @tomholland2013 , for your kind, generous leadership on and off screen, for your relentless work ethic, your fearless performances, and for your friendship. That's a wrap on Spider-Man: Brand New Day!," he added.

Apart from Holland, the film also features Mark Ruffalo, who returns as Bruce Banner, aka the Hulk. Michael Mando is back as Scorpion, while Jon Bernthal joins the film as the Punisher. Sadie Sink is also part of the cast in a role that has not been shared yet. Zendaya and Jacob Batalon return as MJ and Ned.

The film is set to release in theatres on July 31, 2026.

