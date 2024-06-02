'Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft' premiere date, teaser trailer revealed

Washington [US], June 2 : Mark your calendars, Tomb Raider fans, because Netflix has announced the premiere date for the highly anticipated anime series, 'Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft.'

Set to debut on October 10, the series will bring to life the iconic adventurer with Hayley Atwell lending her voice to the title role, as confirmed by Deadline.

Accompanying the premiere date announcement is a tantalizing teaser trailer that offers a glimpse into the thrilling adventures awaiting viewers.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6pF3ZbZRnRU&t=10s

Continuing the legacy of Lara Croft after the events of the acclaimed Tomb Raider video game Survivor trilogy, the anime series promises to delve deeper into the globetrotting heroine's journey.

With more than 25 years since her inception, Lara Croft (voiced by Atwell) remains a symbol of exploration and discovery as she traverses ancient mysteries and perilous landscapes in search of truth.

In 'The Legend of Lara Croft,' viewers will witness Lara's evolution as she embarks on solo adventures, distancing herself from her companions. However, her solitary pursuits come to an abrupt halt when a valuable Chinese artefact is stolen from Croft Manor, prompting her to confront her past and embark on a globe-trotting quest filled with danger and self-discovery, as per Deadline.

Joining Atwell in the cast are Allen Maldonado as Zip and Earl Baylon reprising his role as Jonah Maiava from the video game series. With additional voices yet to be announced, the series promises to bring to life a diverse array of characters and adventures.

'Tomb Raider: The Legend Of Lara Croft' marks a significant milestone for the iconic franchise, as it marks Lara Croft's debut in an animated series, reported Deadline.

Executive produced and written by Tasha Huo, known for her work on 'The Witcher: Blood Origin,' the series includes Dmitri M. Johnson, Timothy I. Stevenson, Jacob Robinson, Dallas Dickinson, and Noah Hughes, among others as executive producers.

Powerhouse Animation is at the helm of the project.

